Oberoi Realty Ltd Spurts 5.49%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.39%

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 0.1% over last one month compared to 6.3% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 8.86% rise in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 5.49% today to trade at Rs 740.9. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.39% to quote at 3127.81. The index is down 6.3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 3.94% and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd added 2.47% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 76.64 % over last one year compared to the 48.18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 0.1% over last one month compared to 6.3% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 8.86% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4609 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 32917 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 754.1 on 02 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 364.5 on 04 Sep 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)