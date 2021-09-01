Order win boosts Likhitha Infra

-
Likhitha Infratructure jumped 6.68% to Rs 400.65 after the company received order worth Rs 145.86 crore from Indradhanush Gas Grid for laying and construction of steel gas pipeline.
The company also received various orders worth Rs 80 crore from oil & gas distribution companies during the period from June 2021 to till date for city gas distribution pipeline and related works.
Likhitha Infra's total value of outstanding order book as of 31 August 2021 stood at approximately Rs 1,020 crore.
Likhitha Infrastructure is an oil & gas pipeline infrastructure service provider in India. Its operations include cross country pipelines and associated facilities
