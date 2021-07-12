Bajaj Auto Ltd extends losing streak

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 3981.65, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 37.3% in last one year as compared to a 45.32% rally in NIFTY and a 47.5% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3981.65, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 15698.65. The Sensex is at 52355.57, down 0.06%.Bajaj Auto Ltd has eased around 3.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10420.3, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3998.75, down 0.42% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd jumped 37.3% in last one year as compared to a 45.32% rally in NIFTY and a 47.5% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.4 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

