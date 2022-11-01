JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Glenmark Pharma launches Fingolimod capsules in US
Business Standard

Board of India Glycols approves sale of stake held in JV to Gateway Distriparks

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 31 October 2022

The Board of India Glycols at its meeting held on 31 October 2022 has approved the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for sale of Company's entire investment in equity shares in joint venture namely Kashipur Infrastructure and Freight Terminal (JV Co) to Gateway Distriparks (the Buyer).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 08:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU