Board of India Glycols approves sale of stake held in JV to Gateway Distriparks

At meeting held on 31 October 2022The Board of India Glycols at its meeting held on 31 October 2022 has approved the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for sale of Company's entire investment in equity shares in joint venture namely Kashipur Infrastructure and Freight Terminal (JV Co) to Gateway Distriparks (the Buyer).
