Lancer Containers Lines Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SPL Industries Ltd, Oriental Aromatics Ltd, Everest Industries Ltd and Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 January 2021.

SPL Industries Ltd, Oriental Aromatics Ltd, Everest Industries Ltd and Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 January 2021.

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd tumbled 8.56% to Rs 75.8 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 32909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66604 shares in the past one month.

SPL Industries Ltd crashed 7.56% to Rs 44.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11371 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41037 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Aromatics Ltd lost 6.68% to Rs 624.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6319 shares in the past one month.

Everest Industries Ltd slipped 5.88% to Rs 301.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10952 shares in the past one month.

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd dropped 5.57% to Rs 8.13. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16019 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)