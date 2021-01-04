Bajaj Auto records 12% YoY sales growth in December

The two-wheeler maker's total sales rose 11% to 372,532 units in December 2020 from 336,055 units in December 2019.

While total domestic sales declined by 9% to 139,606 units, total exports improved by 27% to 232,926 units in December 2020 over December 2019.

During the month, the company's total two-wheeler sales increased by 19% year-on-year (YoY) to 338,584 units.

In the commercial vehicles segment, Bajaj Auto sold 33,948 vehicles in December 2020, which is lower by 34% as compared to 51,253 vehicles sold in the same period last year.

Bajaj Auto is the world's third largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three wheelers. It has its manufacturing facilities located at Chakan near Pune, Waluj near Aurangabad, and at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand.

The company's consolidated net profit skid 21.6% to Rs 1,193.97 crore on 6.1% fall in net sales to Rs 7,041.48 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

The scrip rose 0.15% to Rs 3488. It traded in the range of 3463.45 and 3510.80 so far during the day. The company has become the first two-wheeler company globally to cross a market capitalization of Rs 1 lakh crore.

