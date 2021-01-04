Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 266.2 points or 2.29% at 11872.83 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 4.25%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.23%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.93%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.81%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.39%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.09%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.75%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.07%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.92%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 218.34 or 0.46% at 48087.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 75.3 points or 0.54% at 14093.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 167.02 points or 0.91% at 18428.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.73 points or 1.01% at 6097.74.

On BSE,1847 shares were trading in green, 494 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

