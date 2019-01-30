Bajaj Auto skids after Q3 results

fell 2.06% to Rs 2514 at 14:35 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit rose 20.49% to Rs 1,220.77 crore on 15.96% increase in net sales to Rs 7,243.07 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced during trading hours today, 30 January 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 146.03 points, or 0.41% to 35,738.53.

On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 2651.45 and a low of Rs 2501 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,472.60 on 2 June 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2,425 on 25 October 2018.

On a standalone basis, Bajaj Auto's net profit rose 15.69% to Rs 1,101.88 crore on 15.96% increase in net sales to Rs 7,243.07 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

As on 31 December 2018, surplus cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 16,467 crore as against Rs 16,164 crore as on 30 September 2018.

