Hero MotoCorp, Godrej Properties, PB Fintech in focus

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp sold 390,932 units of two-wheelers in November 2022, a growth of 12% over the corresponding month of the previous year (November 2021), when the company had sold 349,393 units.
Godrej Properties: Godrej Properties announced that it has, on an outright basis, acquired an ~18.6-acre land parcel in Kandivali, Mumbai. The project will have a developable potential of approximately 3.72 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 7,000 crores.
PB Fintech: SoftBank is reportedly likely to sell a 5% stake in PB Fintech via a block deal today, 2 December 2022. The stake that would be offloaded would be worth Rs 1,000 crore, the report said.
NLC India: An MoU was signed between NLC India & GRIDCO (Grid Corporation of Odisha) for the purpose of setting up Ground Mounted/Floating Solar Power Projects, Pumped Hydro Storage Projects, Green Hydrogen Projects and any other renewable projects.
SML Isuzu: The company sold 729 units of cargo and passenger vehicles in November 2022, up 21%, as against 603 units sold in same month last year.
Ashiana Housing: The company has entered into a development agreement to develop a group housing project with approximate saleable area of 4 lakh sq. ft at Village Murlipura, Jagatpura, Jaipur (Rajasthan).
