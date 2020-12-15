JUST IN
Bajaj Electricals allots 88,150 equity shares under ESOP

Also allots 4.71 lakh shares under scheme of arrangement

Bajaj Electricals has allotted (i) 88,150 equity shares of Rs.2 each on exercise of options by eligible employees; and (ii) 4,71,420 equity shares of Rs.2 each pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement between Hind Lamps (Demerged Company) and Bajaj Electricals (Resulting Company).

Post the said allotments, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company shall comprise of 11,44,22,184 equity shares of Rs.2 each fully paid-up amounting to Rs.22,88,44,36.

First Published: Tue, December 15 2020. 17:01 IST

