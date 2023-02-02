Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit rises 26.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.02% to Rs 1462.91 croreNet profit of Bajaj Electricals rose 26.78% to Rs 61.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.02% to Rs 1462.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1305.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1462.911305.94 12 OPM %6.957.05 -PBDT102.4493.26 10 PBT83.0375.95 9 NP61.1248.21 27
