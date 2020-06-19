Rane Engine Valve reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 26.70% to Rs 75.50 crore

Net Loss of Rane Engine Valve reported to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.70% to Rs 75.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 103.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.87% to Rs 347.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 412.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales75.50103.00 -27 347.43412.99 -16 OPM %5.957.38 -2.934.28 - PBDT1.355.33 -75 2.8010.05 -72 PBT-5.51-2.35 -134 -25.29-20.48 -23 NP-3.39-1.67 -103 -16.34-13.57 -20

First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 13:49 IST

