Rane Engine Valve reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rane Engine Valve reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.02 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Rane Engine Valve Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Rane Engine Valve Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Rane Holdings commences partial operations with limited manpower
Rane Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.86 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 26.70% to Rs 75.50 croreNet Loss of Rane Engine Valve reported to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.70% to Rs 75.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 103.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.87% to Rs 347.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 412.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales75.50103.00 -27 347.43412.99 -16 OPM %5.957.38 -2.934.28 - PBDT1.355.33 -75 2.8010.05 -72 PBT-5.51-2.35 -134 -25.29-20.48 -23 NP-3.39-1.67 -103 -16.34-13.57 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU