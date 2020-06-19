Shree Global Tradefin reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Global Tradefin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Shree Metalloys company secretary resigns
Shree Cement gains on plans to resume operations
Shree Cement fixes record date for interim dividend
Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 76.92% to Rs 0.57 croreNet profit of Shree Global Tradefin reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 76.92% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 96.09% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.572.47 -77 0.5714.58 -96 OPM %-89.47-117.41 --310.53-55.14 - PBDT-0.26-2.90 91 -1.52-8.04 81 PBT-0.26-2.90 91 -1.52-8.04 81 NP0.43-2.90 LP -0.83-8.04 90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU