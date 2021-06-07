Bajaj Finance Ltd Falls 5.14%

Bajaj Finance Ltd has added 3.54% over last one month compared to 6.67% gain in S&P BSE Finance index and 6.02% rise in the SENSEX

Bajaj Finance Ltd lost 5.14% today to trade at Rs 5685.2. The S&P BSE Finance index is down 0.18% to quote at 7847.39. The index is up 6.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bajaj Finserv Ltd decreased 3.27% and PNB Gilts Ltd lost 3.12% on the day. The S&P BSE Finance index went up 63.74 % over last one year compared to the 52.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bajaj Finance Ltd has added 3.54% over last one month compared to 6.67% gain in S&P BSE Finance index and 6.02% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 50747 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 83125 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6009 on 04 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1891.2 on 29 May 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)