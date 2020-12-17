ITD Cementation India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Copper Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd and Rupa & Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 December 2020.

Hindustan Copper Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd and Rupa & Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 December 2020.

ITD Cementation India Ltd spiked 12.30% to Rs 65.75 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93347 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd surged 10.65% to Rs 64.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd soared 8.55% to Rs 513. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18965 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14673 shares in the past one month.

La Opala RG Ltd added 8.05% to Rs 242.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38309 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16723 shares in the past one month.

Rupa & Company Ltd advanced 8.04% to Rs 262.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30255 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7790 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)