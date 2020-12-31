Vedanta, FDC, Indian Bank in spotlight

Vedanta emerged as the highest bidder for the Radhikapur West coal block, located in Angul district, Odisha at a distance of about 190 km from the company's Jharsuguda Aluminium Smelter.
FDC said that the company is in the process to expand its production capacity by installation of an additional BFS machine at one of the company's existing plant located at B-8, MIDC Area, Dist. Aurangabad, Waluj, Maharashtra.
Indian Bank informed you that the bank has further raised Tier 1 Capital Fund through Private Placement of Basel III compliant AT 1 Perpetual Bonds aggregating to Rs.392 crore at a coupon of 8.44% p.a. payable annually.
Sangam (India) said the board of directors of the company has approved allotment of 40,00,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 50 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 20 crore.
Filatex India said that proposed installation of captive rooftop solar power generation of 1 MW at Dahej and 0.4 MW at Dadra has been successfully completed and commenced commercial operation with effect from 30 December 2020.
