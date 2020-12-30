JSPL, UPL, Torrent Pharmaceuticals in focus

-
Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) got Regular Supplier status from Indian Railways to supply 60kg 880 grade (90UTS) Rails.
UPL has completed the pre-payment of US$410 mn of 3.25% Senior Notes due October 2021. The pre-payment, which concluded on 28th December 2020, was done using the cash on its balance sheet. This prepayment is in line with its commitment to reduce debt.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals said that the Secured Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of Rs 166.70 crore out of the total NCDs of Rs 500 crores has been redeemed and repaid by the company on 29 December 2020.
APL Apollo Tubes said that CARE Ratings has revised the credit rating of long-term bank facilities of the company to AA-/Stable and has reaffirmed the credit rating of short-term bank facilities at A1+.
NLC India informed that 10,000 units of Commercial Paper of a face value of Rs 5,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 500 crore have been issued and allotted on 29 December 2020.
