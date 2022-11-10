Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 38.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 20434.79 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 38.75% to Rs 1556.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1122.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 20434.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17657.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20434.7917657.86 16 OPM %36.1530.09 -PBDT4426.202930.44 51 PBT4257.802792.28 52 NP1556.931122.13 39
