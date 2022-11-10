Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 38.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 20434.79 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 38.75% to Rs 1556.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1122.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 20434.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17657.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.20434.7917657.8636.1530.094426.202930.444257.802792.281556.931122.13

