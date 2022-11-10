JUST IN
Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 142.26 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 77.68% to Rs 100.44 crore

Net Loss of Future Consumer reported to Rs 142.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 25.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 77.68% to Rs 100.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 450.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales100.44450.00 -78 OPM %-14.62-0.02 -PBDT-20.25-12.35 -64 PBT-29.45-25.29 -16 NP-142.26-25.45 -459

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 12:51 IST

