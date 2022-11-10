Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 142.26 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 77.68% to Rs 100.44 croreNet Loss of Future Consumer reported to Rs 142.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 25.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 77.68% to Rs 100.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 450.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales100.44450.00 -78 OPM %-14.62-0.02 -PBDT-20.25-12.35 -64 PBT-29.45-25.29 -16 NP-142.26-25.45 -459
