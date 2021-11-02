Bank of India soars 3.48%, up for third straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 62.5, up 3.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.63% in last one year as compared to a 51.56% gain in NIFTY and a 119.23% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 62.5, up 3.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 17904.15. The Sensex is at 60014.98, down 0.21%. Bank of India has added around 8.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 13.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2860.1, up 1.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 146.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.18 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

