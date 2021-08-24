Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd Slips 4.68%

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd has lost 23.41% over last one month compared to 3.78% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 5.12% rise in the SENSEX

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd fell 4.68% today to trade at Rs 13.25. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.21% to quote at 14159.1. The index is up 3.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd decreased 4.65% and Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd lost 4.3% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 20.61 % over last one year compared to the 43.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd has lost 23.41% over last one month compared to 3.78% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 5.12% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.82 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13.72 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 24.75 on 06 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4.35 on 06 Nov 2020.

