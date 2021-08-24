K.P.I. Global commissions 5.44 MW solar power plant in Gujarat

K.P.I. Global Infrastructure commissioned new capacity of 5.44 mega-watt (MW) (DC) at its existing solar power plant in village-Sudi & Tancha, Ta-Amod, district- Bharuch (Gujarat).
The additional capacity of 5.44 MW (DC) was commissioned from 30 June 2021 under Independent Power Producer (IPP) category against the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) capacity for which the company has received commissioning certificate on 17 August 2021 from Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA).
Accordingly, the total cumulative plant capacity under IPP Category of our solar power plant as on date has gone up to 64.47 MW - DC.
On a consolidated basis, K.P.I. Global Infrastructure reported a net profit of Rs 7.99 crore in Q1 June 2021 as compared to a net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in Q1 June 2020. Net sales surged 104.9% to Rs 35.42 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
K.P.I. Global Infrastructure is solar power generating company. The company is focused on providing solar power under the brand, solarism. The firm builds, owns, operates and maintains grid connected solar power projects for Captive Power Producer (CPP) customers.
Shares of K.P.I. Global Infrastructure rose 0.86% to Rs 123.10 on BSE.
