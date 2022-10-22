JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Rattanindia Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 517.60 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 9.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 27.61% to Rs 187.60 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 9.83% to Rs 1242.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1131.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.61% to Rs 187.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 147.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales187.60147.01 28 OPM %80.5382.85 -PBDT1364.161252.17 9 PBT1355.711243.77 9 NP1242.791131.57 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 08:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU