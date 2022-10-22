Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 186.32% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 9.22 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Investcorp rose 186.32% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.229.10 1 OPM %45.8849.01 -PBDT3.061.60 91 PBT2.801.38 103 NP2.720.95 186

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 08:02 IST

