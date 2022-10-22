Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 186.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 9.22 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Investcorp rose 186.32% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9.229.1045.8849.013.061.602.801.382.720.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)