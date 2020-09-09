Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is quoting at Rs 2403.5, down 2.14% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.94% in last one year as compared to a 1.77% rally in NIFTY and a 12.33% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2403.5, down 2.14% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 11231.25. The Sensex is at 38089.93, down 0.72%.Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd has lost around 11.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11086.2, down 2.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46691 shares today, compared to the daily average of 53851 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.8 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

