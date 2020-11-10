Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd soars 3.03%, up for fifth straight session

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is quoting at Rs 2519.95, up 3.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.09% in last one year as compared to a 5.72% drop in NIFTY and a 2.35% drop in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2519.95, up 3.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 12594.55. The Sensex is at 43173.63, up 1.35%. Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd has risen around 5.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 17.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13158.25, up 3.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42149 shares today, compared to the daily average of 57837 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)