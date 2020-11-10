Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd extends winning spree

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 213.05, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.67% in last one year as compared to a 5.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.52% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 213.05, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 12594.55. The Sensex is at 43173.63, up 1.35%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 24.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15491.5, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 95.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 213.3, up 2.5% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 28.67% in last one year as compared to a 5.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.52% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.51 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)