Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd soars 6.66%, up for fifth straight session

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is quoting at Rs 2921.5, up 6.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.94% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% drop in NIFTY and a 19.36% drop in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2921.5, up 6.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 10407.05. The Sensex is at 35243.06, up 0.95%. Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd has risen around 46.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 23.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10662.55, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63709 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)