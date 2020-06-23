Tata Motors Ltd spurts 0.83%, up for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 103.5, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 35.03% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% slide in NIFTY and a 13.44% slide in the Nifty Auto.

Tata Motors Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 103.5, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 10407.05. The Sensex is at 35243.06, up 0.95%. Tata Motors Ltd has gained around 24.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 15.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6729.1, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 379.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 963.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 103.65, up 0.97% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is down 35.03% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% slide in NIFTY and a 13.44% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

