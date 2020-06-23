Axis Bank Ltd rises for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 437.9, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 42.6% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% drop in NIFTY and a 28.38% drop in the Nifty Bank.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 437.9, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 10407.05. The Sensex is at 35243.06, up 0.95%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 28.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 25.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21708.35, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 153.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 503.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 437.35, up 1.82% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is down 42.6% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% drop in NIFTY and a 28.38% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 74.53 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)