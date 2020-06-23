IDFC First Bank Ltd soars 0.35%, gains for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 28.35, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.14% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% slide in NIFTY and a 28.38% slide in the Nifty Bank.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 28.35, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 10407.05. The Sensex is at 35243.06, up 0.95%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has gained around 42.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 25.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21708.35, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 453.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 693.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 28.5, up 0.53% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is down 33.14% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% slide in NIFTY and a 28.38% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)