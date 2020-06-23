Bank of Baroda gains for fifth session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 50.25, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 57.51% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% drop in NIFTY and a 28.38% drop in the Nifty Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has risen around 25.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21708.35, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 438.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 540.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

