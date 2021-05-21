Balaji Amines commences operations of green field project at Solapur

Balaji Amines announced that the first phase of Green field project of the Company at MIDC Chincholi, Unit-IV, Solapur has commenced operations from 21 May 2021 for manufacture of Ethyl Amines with a capacity of 50 TPD.

This is largest capacity plant in the country with latest technology.

This plant has got the consent for operations from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)