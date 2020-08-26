Coal India Ltd gains nearly 2%

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 143.35, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.28% in last one year as compared to a 3.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.87% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Coal India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 143.35, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 11494.7. The Sensex is at 38892.86, up 0.13%. Coal India Ltd has risen around 10.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 20.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2507.5, up 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 134.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 96.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 143.6, up 2.24% on the day. Coal India Ltd is down 25.28% in last one year as compared to a 3.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.87% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 7.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

