Balkrishna Industries Ltd spurts 0.91%, rises for fifth straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2427.5, up 0.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.77% in last one year as compared to a 23.84% jump in NIFTY and a 13.64% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2427.5, up 0.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 18035.6. The Sensex is at 60545.92, up 0.25%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has gained around 8.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11501.7, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2427.35, up 0.73% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up 43.77% in last one year as compared to a 23.84% jump in NIFTY and a 13.64% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.15 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)