Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd and Vaswani Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 January 2022.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 343.2 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 19575 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2394 shares in the past one month.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 192.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45259 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8268 shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 51.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd added 19.96% to Rs 28.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd advanced 19.87% to Rs 26.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51835 shares in the past one month.

