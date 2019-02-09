Rajapalayam Mills standalone net profit declines 81.33% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 11.80% to Rs 96.03 crore

Net profit of Rajapalayam Mills declined 81.33% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 11.80% to Rs 96.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 108.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales96.03108.88 -12 OPM %5.7010.64 -PBDT8.829.20 -4 PBT1.471.87 -21 NP0.703.75 -81

