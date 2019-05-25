JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bihar Sponge Iron reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Balrampur Chini Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 285.82 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 29.43% to Rs 1327.34 crore

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills reported to Rs 285.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 42.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.43% to Rs 1327.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1025.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 158.07% to Rs 570.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 221.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.31% to Rs 4285.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4342.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1327.341025.52 29 4285.784342.54 -1 OPM %19.47-0.80 -16.0810.40 - PBDT252.37-8.91 LP 690.88427.34 62 PBT228.81-32.17 LP 595.03332.18 79 NP285.82-42.69 LP 570.64221.12 158

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements