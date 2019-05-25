Balrampur Chini Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 285.82 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 29.43% to Rs 1327.34 crore

Net profit of reported to Rs 285.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 42.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.43% to Rs 1327.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1025.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 158.07% to Rs 570.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 221.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.31% to Rs 4285.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4342.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

