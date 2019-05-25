Rama Vision reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rama Vision reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Rama Pulp & Papers standalone net profit declines 46.24% in the December 2018 quarter
Open offer to Public Shareholders of Indo Rama Synthetics (I)
Rama Paper Mills extends plant shutdown for repair works
Innovative approach to vision screening to address avoidable blindness
-
Sales rise 25.59% to Rs 9.03 croreNet loss of Rama Vision reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.59% to Rs 9.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 35.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.037.19 26 35.3429.45 20 OPM %3.10-1.95 -4.191.43 - PBDT-0.04-0.41 90 0.48-0.29 LP PBT-0.13-0.51 75 0.11-0.67 LP NP-0.100.05 PL 0.07-0.07 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU