Rama Vision reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 25.59% to Rs 9.03 crore

Net loss of Rama Vision reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.59% to Rs 9.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 35.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.037.19 26 35.3429.45 20 OPM %3.10-1.95 -4.191.43 - PBDT-0.04-0.41 90 0.48-0.29 LP PBT-0.13-0.51 75 0.11-0.67 LP NP-0.100.05 PL 0.07-0.07 LP

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 16:30 IST

