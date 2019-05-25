Proaim Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 52.39% to Rs 2.19 croreNet Loss of Proaim Enterprises reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 52.39% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.04% to Rs 3.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.194.60 -52 3.355.78 -42 OPM %16.44-38.48 --12.24-35.99 - PBDT0.06-0.04 LP -0.70-0.01 -6900 PBT0.06-0.04 LP -0.70-0.01 -6900 NP-0.54-0.04 -1250 -1.30-0.01 -12900
