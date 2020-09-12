Siyaram Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 87.34% to Rs 41.30 croreNet loss of Siyaram Silk Mills reported to Rs 67.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 87.34% to Rs 41.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 326.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales41.30326.19 -87 OPM %-106.3911.55 -PBDT-48.7633.17 PL PBT-63.1514.81 PL NP-67.719.56 PL
