Elgi Equipments' US arm to acquire minority stake in CS Industrial Services LLC, USA

Elgi Equipments announced that Elgi Compressors USA Inc., USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has entered into an operating agreement for acquisition of 33.33% in the share capital of CS Industrial Services LLC, USA, a North Carolina limited liability company on 09 March 2023.

CS Industrial Services LLC will act as an exclusive dealer / distributor for Elgi Compressors USA Inc, for sale of ELGi branded compressors in Western New York region.

