Elgi Equipments' US arm to acquire minority stake in CS Industrial Services LLC, USA

-
ALSO READ
Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 39.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Elgi Equipments standalone net profit rises 62.87% in the December 2022 quarter
Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 91.85% in the December 2022 quarter
Elgi Equipments Ltd Surges 1.9%
Yes Bank to acquire minority shareholding in JC Flowers ARC
-
Elgi Equipments announced that Elgi Compressors USA Inc., USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has entered into an operating agreement for acquisition of 33.33% in the share capital of CS Industrial Services LLC, USA, a North Carolina limited liability company on 09 March 2023.
CS Industrial Services LLC will act as an exclusive dealer / distributor for Elgi Compressors USA Inc, for sale of ELGi branded compressors in Western New York region.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU