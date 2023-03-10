JUST IN
Elgi Equipments' US arm to acquire minority stake in CS Industrial Services LLC, USA

Capital Market 

Elgi Equipments announced that Elgi Compressors USA Inc., USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has entered into an operating agreement for acquisition of 33.33% in the share capital of CS Industrial Services LLC, USA, a North Carolina limited liability company on 09 March 2023.

CS Industrial Services LLC will act as an exclusive dealer / distributor for Elgi Compressors USA Inc, for sale of ELGi branded compressors in Western New York region.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 18:18 IST

