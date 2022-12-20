Bandhan Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 241.55, down 1.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.89% in last one year as compared to a 8.88% rally in NIFTY and a 24.53% spurt in the index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 241.55, down 1.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 18260.4. The Sensex is at 61292.35, down 0.83%.Bandhan Bank Ltd has added around 14.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43413.75, down 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 118.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 242.4, down 1.7% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd tumbled 1.89% in last one year as compared to a 8.88% rally in NIFTY and a 24.53% spurt in the index.

The PE of the stock is 10.24 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)