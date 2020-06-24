Bandhan Bank Ltd soars 0.58%, rises for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 352.9, up 0.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.12% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% fall in NIFTY and a 27.88% fall in the Nifty Bank.

Bandhan Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 352.9, up 0.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 10528.25. The Sensex is at 35673.02, up 0.68%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has added around 74.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 27.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22264.9, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 253.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 174.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 351, down 0.41% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 33.12% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% fall in NIFTY and a 27.88% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 18.69 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

