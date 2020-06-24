Volumes spurt at Metropolis Healthcare Ltd counter

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 37.17 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 1030.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3609 shares

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 June 2020.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 37.17 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 1030.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3609 shares. The stock slipped 2.58% to Rs.1,415.00. Volumes stood at 2876 shares in the last session.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd saw volume of 2.06 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 61.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3331 shares. The stock increased 0.75% to Rs.568.85. Volumes stood at 10452 shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 96570 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 12.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7665 shares. The stock slipped 2.48% to Rs.546.00. Volumes stood at 11824 shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd recorded volume of 52029 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 11.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4494 shares. The stock gained 5.61% to Rs.508.30. Volumes stood at 6648 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd clocked volume of 56880 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 10.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5532 shares. The stock gained 2.32% to Rs.322.05. Volumes stood at 3105 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)