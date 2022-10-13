Birlasoft recognized as Leader in the U.S. for SAP S/4HANA System Transformation

Birlasoft has been recognized as a U. S. Midmarket Leader in the SAP S/4HANA System Transformation, in the ISG Provider LensTM SAP Ecosystem Report.

This is the second consecutive year for Birlasoft to be positioned as a Leader in the U. S. Midmarket in SAP S/4HANA System Transformation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)