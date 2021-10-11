Volumes soar at Adani Transmission Ltd counter

Adani Transmission Ltd recorded volume of 2.47 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 27.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9022 shares

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 October 2021.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 15.87 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 24.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64746 shares. The stock gained 0.67% to Rs.2,738.15. Volumes stood at 34349 shares in the last session.

Infosys Ltd clocked volume of 32.42 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 15.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.15% to Rs.1,721.05. Volumes stood at 3.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Nestle India Ltd notched up volume of 32476 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 15.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2137 shares. The stock rose 0.62% to Rs.19,113.50. Volumes stood at 2721 shares in the last session.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd saw volume of 10.93 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 13.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81764 shares. The stock dropped 5.52% to Rs.3,718.20. Volumes stood at 97634 shares in the last session.

