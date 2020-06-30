Bangalore Fort Farms standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.04% to Rs 6.25 crore

Net profit of Bangalore Fort Farms declined 63.64% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.07% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.88% to Rs 19.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

6.255.3419.0617.193.682.813.882.440.240.290.780.610.190.240.580.500.120.330.510.58

