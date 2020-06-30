JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Power shares slide
Business Standard

Bangalore Fort Farms standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.04% to Rs 6.25 crore

Net profit of Bangalore Fort Farms declined 63.64% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.07% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.88% to Rs 19.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.255.34 17 19.0617.19 11 OPM %3.682.81 -3.882.44 - PBDT0.240.29 -17 0.780.61 28 PBT0.190.24 -21 0.580.50 16 NP0.120.33 -64 0.510.58 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 14:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU