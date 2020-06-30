Bangalore Fort Farms standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
14 centrally protected monuments being used for defence, other works: Govt
BF Investment consolidated net profit declines 38.33% in the December 2019 quarter
Simran Farms reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.11 crore in the December 2019 quarter
MRO-TEK Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter
US soldiers return to Fort Campbell after helping with COVID-19 response operations
-
Sales rise 17.04% to Rs 6.25 croreNet profit of Bangalore Fort Farms declined 63.64% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.07% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.88% to Rs 19.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.255.34 17 19.0617.19 11 OPM %3.682.81 -3.882.44 - PBDT0.240.29 -17 0.780.61 28 PBT0.190.24 -21 0.580.50 16 NP0.120.33 -64 0.510.58 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU