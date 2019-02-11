Bangalore Fort Farms standalone net profit rises 88.89% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 75.15% to Rs 5.78 croreNet profit of Bangalore Fort Farms rose 88.89% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 75.15% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.783.30 75 OPM %3.293.64 -PBDT0.200.12 67 PBT0.170.11 55 NP0.170.09 89
