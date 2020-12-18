Bank of Baroda appoints Ian De Souza as new CFO

The state-run bank on Thursday (17 December 2020) announced appointment of Ian De Souza as chief financial officer.

Ian De Souza will replace Subrat Kumar. De Souza is a Chartered Accountant, ICWA, MMS (Finance) with 23 years of experience in the banking & financial services domain. He has spearheaded the finance functions of various banks/Fls, including as, CFO, during the last 7 years.

Shares of Bank of Baroda (BoB) rose 0.63% to Rs 64.15.

The PSU bank's net profit surged 127.9% to Rs 1,678.60 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 736.68 crore posted in Q2 September 2019. Total income during the quarter fell 6.2% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 20,719.85 crore in Q2 FY21.

Bank of Baroda is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 71.60% stake in the bank as on 30 September 2020.

